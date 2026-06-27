What The Pavel Dorofeyev Trade Means For Direction Of Rangers' Retool

“For me, it was just, we’re still in a unique situation,” Fox said via The Athletic. “Not many people have been through a retool letter and kind of what that means, so I think that’s kind of where the figuring out stuff was from. It was never really about belief in the guys. It was just kind of direction and where it’s going. I think that’s where I was at. But obviously there’s been some promising signs of the possibilities of the kind of team we can be.”