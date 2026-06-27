What The Pavel Dorofeyev Trade Means For Direction Of Rangers' Retool

The New York Rangers made their first significant move of the offseason, acquiring Pavel Dorofeyev in exchange for the 26th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a 2026 third-round pick (92 overall), and a 2028 top-10 protected first-round pick.
This move offers insight into the direction Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury wants to take the team.
In January, Drury issued a letter to fans outlining the Rangers’ intention to “retool” the roster.
Despite implicitly saying that the team will not be rebuilding, Drury also stated that the Rangers would prioritize “obtaining young players, draft picks, and cap space to allow flexibility moving forward,” which sent mixed messages about the franchise's exact direction.
At the surface, early signs pointed toward the Rangers looking to rebuild with the trade of Artemi Panarin, but a closer look will show otherwise.
Drury opted to acquire forward prospect Liam Greentree instead of a highly valued draft pick due to Greentree’s readiness to take the professional leap.
Following a disappointing 2025-26 season, Drury gave no indication of his outlook on the future.
“I’m not going to get into the timelines,” Drury said during his exit interview about how close the Rangers are to being a playoff team. “I said it before, and feel the same right now, I think we have a lot of good players, we have a lot of talented players. I do like a lot of our pieces, and I'm excited to begin the offseason and take a deeper look at it and try and figure out how to be better.”
The big question leading into the offseason was whether or not Drury would look to continue tearing down the existing veteran group of players and follow suit in a rebuild or look to add younger players who could make an instant contribution and complement the “core” of players, including Adam Fox, Igor Shesterkin, J.T. Miller, and Mika Zibanejad.
Those core players, specifically Fox, who once seemed uneasy about the Rangers' future, spoke optimistically about the road ahead after a late-season surge, indicating their confidence in the team’s trajectory and willingness to stick around for whatever this apparent retool had in store.
“For me, it was just, we’re still in a unique situation,” Fox said via The Athletic. “Not many people have been through a retool letter and kind of what that means, so I think that’s kind of where the figuring out stuff was from. It was never really about belief in the guys. It was just kind of direction and where it’s going. I think that’s where I was at. But obviously there’s been some promising signs of the possibilities of the kind of team we can be.”
The Rangers’ trade for Dorofeyev proves that Drury is looking to propel the Rangers into a competitive state sooner rather than later and has no appetite to sit through a prolonged rebuild.
Dorofeyev, a 25-year-old left winger, gives the Rangers immediate top-six help and offensive explosiveness they lacked.
Shortly after the completion of the trade, the Rangers signed Dorofeyev to a seven-year, $77 million contract extension, showing their confidence in the young forward.
Instead of centering the deal around established players on the roster like Alexis Lafrenière or Will Cuylle, the Rangers gave up a slew of draft picks, further establishing the message that while the team is looking to get younger, they’d rather add immediate impact players as opposed to building through the draft and starting fresh.
Drury’s willingness to give up a 2028 first-round pick, although it’s top-ten protected, is a sign that he hopes the Rangers are a competitive team in two years’ time, further fast-tracking this retool process.
There are still questions left unanswered. What exactly does this all mean for Vincent Trocheck and Braden Schneider’s futures, and will they still be traded this offseason? That remains unclear.
While the Dorofeyev trade does not answer every question, it does paint a clearer picture for what the Rangers’ immediate future may look like and how the years ahead will possibly take shape.