What The Trade Deadline Day Meant To The Rangers

Brad Penner-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/54fb4721-ebb5-4514-8d11-0ddc89379398.jpeg]\nBrad Penner-Imagn Images\n\nDRAFT DAY GOOD NEWS AND BAD NEWS FOR THE BLUESHIRTS:\n\n1. THE GOOD NEWS: Vinnie (Himself) Trocheck – everybody's favorite – is still a\nRanger. Who – including Mrs. Trocheck who doesn't have to pack -- could ask for\nanything more?\n\nTHE BAD NEWS: Chris Drury tried every which way to unload his most realistically\ntradeable player – and still couldn't advance his "Retool" by unloading The Vin\nMan. (Will anyone ever take him?)\n\n2. THE GOOD NEWS: Boss Dru finally unloaded former first rounder Brennan\nOthmann, the Blueshirts' biggest Draft bust in franchise history. \n\nTHE BAD NEWS: The dumping took place two years – and 20 auditions – oo late.\n\n3. THE GOOD NEWS: Until further notice, "The People's Choice" – and if you don't\nbelieve me, ask him – Matt Rempe is still with the team.\n\n4. THE BAD NEWS: A few seasons and many auditions later and we STILL don't know\nwhat this guy does for a real job. \n\n5. THE GOOD NEWS: There's absolutely, positively no rush to launch the\nretooling-rebuilding-renovating-rehabbing of the Rangers.\n\n6. THE BAD NEWS: No rush to make the playoffs either!