New York Rangers
What The Trade Deadline Day Meant To The Rangers

What The Trade Deadline Day Meant To The Rangers

Stan Fischler
9h
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

DRAFT DAY GOOD NEWS AND BAD NEWS FOR THE BLUESHIRTS:

1. THE GOOD NEWS: Vinnie (Himself) Trocheck – everybody's favorite – is still a Ranger. Who – including Mrs. Trocheck who doesn't have to pack -- could ask for anything more?

THE BAD NEWS: Chris Drury tried every which way to unload his most realistically tradeable player – and still couldn't advance his "Retool" by unloading The Vin Man. (Will anyone ever take him?)

2. THE GOOD NEWS: Boss Dru finally unloaded former first rounder Brennan Othmann, the Blueshirts' biggest Draft bust in franchise history. 

THE BAD NEWS: The dumping took place two years – and 20 auditions –  oo late.

3. THE GOOD NEWS: Until further notice, "The People's Choice" – and if you don't believe me, ask him – Matt Rempe is still with the team.

4. THE BAD NEWS: A few seasons and many auditions later and we STILL don't know what this guy does for a real job. 

5. THE GOOD NEWS: There's absolutely, positively no rush to launch the retooling-rebuilding-renovating-rehabbing of the Rangers.

6. THE BAD NEWS: No rush to make the playoffs either!

