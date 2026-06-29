What To Expect From Pavel Dorofeyev

The Grand "Re-Tooling of the Rangers "has begun and The Maven is happy to report an initial success.
Pavel (Doc) Dorofeyev, who Chris Drury obtained from Vegas, will make you forget about Breadman Panarin the way I forgot about my third-grade teacher at P.S. 54 on Nostrand Avenue in Bed Stuy.
Nothing against the loveable Breadman Panarin from other B-movies, but he was turning into a stale pumpernickel whereas Doc Dorofeyev is hitting his NHL prime at a mere, mint 25.
Maven: Prediction: Dorofeyev will emerge as Mike Sullivan's leading lamplighter.
Of course there'll be trades galore over the next two months and by the opening of training camp the 2026-27 Rangers roster will cause not only double but triple-takes from fans awed by fresh names and faces.
Sir Drury will prove that he was not "re-fooling" about his re-tooling! Ah, but will these new Rangers be winners?