What To Expect From Will Cuylle Going Into Critical Contract Year

“If you look at our forwards and rank them in the top six, Will would be in our top six without a doubt, but the question is what are the best combinations that set our team up for success?” Sullivan said. “I’ve always been a strong believer that balance is important because if you are reliant on one or two lines every night to try to produce offensively or try to win games for you, my experience has been that it’s hard to win consistently in today’s game.