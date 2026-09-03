What To Expect Of These Three Key Rangers Cornerstone Pieces

Who are these guys? There are three key Rangers who'll make or break the club's playoff chances this coming season.
They are Igor Shesterkin in goal, Adam Fox on defense and J.T. Miller, leading the charge up front.
Failure of one could brake progress. Failure of two will cause playoff failure. Should all three go "kaput," the new boss of Ranger hockey bosses Quentin Dolan will can Chris Drury and coach Mike Sullivan.
IGOR SHESTERKIN: We start with an unalienable fact. Since the padded Comrade is the highest-paid goalie in captivity, what comes after that?
C'mon, wake up, already, you know what comes after that! You expect Iggy to give fans your moneyworth. That includes Vezina Trophy-type goaltending as well as its corollary – a playoff berth.
Last season's performance was worthless in terms of making the post-season. Meanwhile, Shesty's corps of Alibi Ike's produce the usual excuses also spelled D-E-F-E-N-S-E. (Backchecking forwards and hard-checking blueliners were both conspicuous by their absence when Igor most needed them.)
The Bottom Line is clear enough. Shesterkin must play a helluva lot better in 2026-27. Period!
ADAM FOX: If a defenseman can be as important to his team as The Creaseman, then Jericho, Long Island's gift to Manhattan is it. Mind you we're talking about a Norris (Best Defenseman) Trophy-winner (also a runner-up) and the brains of this team. This was Fox at his very best.
For now we'll give Foxy a bye because he's had more injuries than a duck in a Coney Island shooting gallery.
We have every reason to believe that Adam IS, in fact, healthy – given his contract, he also must be wealthy – and all signs suggest that he's the Einstein of New York's power play. (Shhhh! Without a DeLuxe power play, they are the NY Wolf Pack.)
Fox also knows how to defend although a little more sandpaper in his game would be welcome.
The Bottom Line is simplicity itself. Anything less than a Blue Cross-approved Foxy will result in a star-crossed losing team.
J.T. MILLER: Giving this former Canuck the captaincy as a gift for being traded from Vancouver must have spoiled what once was a strong all-round attacker. Giving him the "C" was an outrageous Chris Drury mistake.
But what's done is done and only can be undone by a bounce-back season.