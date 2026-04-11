Logo
New York Rangers
Powered by Roundtable
What To Look For With The Blueshirts At Dallas cover image

What To Look For With The Blueshirts At Dallas

Stan Fischler
2h
featured
535Members·4,596Posts
StanFischler@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Dennis Schneidler-Imagn ImagesDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

The good news about the Rangers' third-to-last-game of the season tonight, is that it starts in Dallas at 5 p.m. and could be over in two hours; time enough to watch a good movie.

Two other reasons to catch Mike Sullivan's bottom-feeders is to check out right wings Gabe Perreault and Alexis Lafrenière. 

In terms of Perreault, he's fulfilling his notice as a youngster with raw offensive gifts who just might earn a spot on the first line next season.

Lafrenière – two years running now – has snoozed through two-thirds of the season just in time to – playoff-wise – do no good. Since then, he's done a pretty fair imitation of Breadman Panarin.

Latest News