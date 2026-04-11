What To Look For With The Blueshirts At Dallas

Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/0c0bd748-751d-498b-a9cf-f5ae89b15e3b.jpeg]\nDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n\nThe good news about the Rangers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers]' third-to-last-game of the\nseason tonight, is that it starts in Dallas at 5 p.m. and could be over in two\nhours; time enough to watch a good movie.\n\nTwo other reasons to catch Mike Sullivan's bottom-feeders is to check out right\nwings Gabe Perreault and Alexis Lafrenière. \n\nIn terms of Perreault, he's fulfilling his notice as a youngster with raw\noffensive gifts who just might earn a spot on the first line next season.\n\nLafrenière – two years running now – has snoozed through two-thirds of the\nseason just in time to – playoff-wise – do no good. Since then, he's done a\npretty fair imitation of Breadman Panarin.