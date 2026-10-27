What To Make Of James Reimer's Rangers Debut

Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/4ebb908c-5ccb-4178-9a14-3095e68ed08c.jpeg]\nDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n\nYour Beloved Blueshirts can't win on the road and NOW they can't win at home. \n\nAt The World's Most Famous Arena last night – mercifully – for the short amount\nof time he played, James Reimer couldn't have earned a gig with the Gorillas\nvarsity.\n\nMy dear pal, the late Ira Gitler, who played defense for his Gorillas – and also\nmanaged the team – would have told me, "Reimer needs at least two weeks to get\ninto shape."\n\nWhy did coach Mike Sullivan thrust Reimer up against the Kings without allowing\nhim at least a week or two to get into A-1 shape?\n\n"That's on me," declared alias-coach Mike Sullivan. Also shame on you! Better\nyou should listen carefully to super scout Jess Rubenstein.\n\nMSG Networks' John Giannone hit the bullseye with this: "It took Reimer 75\nseconds for Reimer to find out that the NHL is a difficult place to play when\nyou don't play."\n\nThe Maven believed – and wrote in this space – that Reimer was an ideal choice\nfor back up to Garand.\n\nBUT FIRST HE HAD TO GET INTO SHAPE. In this case Reimer needed at least a week,\nminimum.\n\nGarand easily could have started and since the Rangers are off until Sunday\nReimer would have had a big six extra days to rev himself up.\n\nIn retrospect, the most insightful comment was delivered by my sidekick Aiden\nSaavedra:\n\n"Instead of Reimer," wisely notes Aiden, "Drury could have signed younger guys\nlike Matt Murray or Connor Ingram to back up Garand."\n\nMeanwhile, two little words have to be dominating the bewitched, bothered and\nbewildered New York high command.\n\nNOW WHAT?