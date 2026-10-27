Logo
New York RangersNew York Rangers
What To Make Of James Reimer's Rangers Debut

What To Make Of James Reimer's Rangers Debut

StanFischler@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Stan Fischler
Partner
Oct 27, 2026 11:59 PM
Dennis Schneidler-Imagn ImagesDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Your Beloved Blueshirts can't win on the road and NOW they can't win at home. 

At The World's Most Famous Arena last night – mercifully – for the short amount of time he played, James Reimer couldn't have earned a gig with the Gorillas varsity.

My dear pal, the late Ira Gitler, who played defense for his Gorillas – and also managed the team – would have told me, "Reimer needs at least two weeks to get into shape."

Why did coach Mike Sullivan thrust Reimer up against the Kings without allowing him at least a week or two to get into A-1 shape?

Related stories

"That's on me," declared alias-coach Mike Sullivan. Also shame on you! Better you should listen carefully to super scout Jess Rubenstein.

MSG Networks' John Giannone hit the bullseye with this: "It took Reimer 75 seconds for Reimer to find out that the NHL is a difficult place to play when you don't play."

The Maven believed – and wrote in this space – that Reimer was an ideal choice for back up to Garand.

BUT FIRST HE HAD TO GET INTO SHAPE. In this case Reimer needed at least a week, minimum.

Garand easily could have started and since the Rangers are off until Sunday Reimer would have had a big six extra days to rev himself up.

In retrospect, the most insightful comment was delivered by my sidekick Aiden Saavedra:

"Instead of Reimer," wisely notes Aiden, "Drury could have signed younger guys like Matt Murray or Connor Ingram to back up Garand."

Meanwhile, two little words have to be dominating the bewitched, bothered and bewildered New York high command.

NOW WHAT?

Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy