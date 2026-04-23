What To Make Of Rangers' Handling Of Matt Rempe's Development

While the very first round of the playoffs so far have provided scintillating hockey for Ranger fans' enjoyment, it's the behind-the scenes' retooling-rebuilding-re-everything that matters in Blueshirt burg.
Somebodies will have to be traded by opening night; even the Sacred Cow who almost never plays, Ye Younge Matt Rempe.
The Maven is not going to waste any more of your precious time and unequivocally state that Vinnie Trocheck will be gone – how about to Friendly Downtown Anaheim – while heavy discussion will surround Rempe.
Some staffers will – if my radar is working right – say "Dump the bum already, what's he done since he became a Ranger? Answer: Just a Teeny-Weeny over Zero."
My theory simply is that The Remper has been mis-coached.
Playing smart, hard, clean hockey and The Pride Of Calgary can be an effective third or fourth liner.
I'm all for that. So should you. So should Chris Drury. So should Matt Rempe!