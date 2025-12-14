What To Make Of Rangers' Overtime Thriller Against Canadiens

The Human-Skating Yo-Yo that is the New York Rangers went UP – for a change – last night at The Garden.

Beating the fast-slipping Montrealers 5-4 in overtime was not a classic in any sense of the word. But the Yo-Yos from Seventh Avenue won't complain, especially captain J.T. Miller, who scored the game-tying goal and the power play-winner in the extra session.

"The key here," says The Old Scout, "is that the Blueshirts exploited a weak team that used a third-string goalie (Jacib Fowler) playing only in his second NHL game. And it took a dumb Montreal penalty in OT to get New York the win."

Igor Shesterkin had to make only 13 saves on 17 shots, while the Locals' other goals were produced by rookie Noah Laba, Breadman Panarin on a penalty shot, and Will Cuylle.

"It's encouraging that Laba is getting used to NHL play and that Cuylle is re-finding the game that made him so useful last season." added The Old Scout.

Also noteworthy is that the Blueshirts rallied from an 0-3 deficit to avoid a potential loss – and that captain Miller finally came up with a big game; at long last.

"When we were down, we kept pushing," says Laba, "and we knew the goals would come."

Give the Rangers a few more third-string goalies and an overtime power play and, sure, the goals will come.

We'll see how the New York Yo-Yos make out tomorrow night Chris Kreider's Ducks come to town; hopefully with a first-string goalie just to make it interesting!