What To Make Of Rangers' Playoff Chances

It's Friday, my good fans, and time for Ask The Maven. Today's question is from Edgar Prado of Kew Gardens, Queen. Take it away, Eddie:
HAVE THE RECENT RANGERS LOSSES SINCE THE OUTDOOR GAME KILLED THEIR PLAYOFF CHANCES?
The Maven replies: Certainly not. The marathon season is just a bit past half over. Time may be running out, but there's still time.
With that in mind there are two answers to the question.
1. Mathematically, the Rangers still have a shot at the postseason.
2. Realistically – the way they have been playing – NO CHANCE!