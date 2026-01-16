Logo
New York Rangers
What To Make Of Rangers' Playoff Chances

What To Make Of Rangers' Playoff Chances

Stan Fischler
4h
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It's Friday, my good fans, and time for Ask The Maven. Today's question is from Edgar Prado of Kew Gardens, Queen. Take it away, Eddie:

HAVE THE RECENT RANGERS LOSSES SINCE THE OUTDOOR GAME KILLED THEIR PLAYOFF CHANCES?

The Maven replies: Certainly not. The marathon season is just a bit past half over. Time may be running out, but there's still time.

With that in mind there are two answers to the question.

1. Mathematically, the Rangers still have a shot at the postseason.

2. Realistically – the way they have been playing – NO CHANCE!

1