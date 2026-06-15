What To Make Of The Brett Berard Trade Rumor

Believe me, The Maven Got Shook Up. BIG-TIME.
There was a rumor. Got that just a mere RUMOR; no more, no less – that Blueshirts boss, Chris Drury was up to something important.
The source appeared to be someone in the know. (Isn't that always the case?) Only this was a deluxe "Insider" and supposedly the name mentioned was – and still is – Brett Berard.
Maven's first, second and third reaction: BRETT BERARD??? Is that a joke – or a bad joke?
We're talking about a guy who has been as successful breaking into the Blueshirt lineup, but certainly not on the Rangers roster anymore.
But, let's get back to reality – like in a real hurry – and ask ourselves what nut case of a general manager in this wide, wide NHL world would want Brett Berard?
At the start of the 2025-26 season, the smallish forward was listed in The Hockey News' "Future Watch," (YIKES!) eighth out of ten Rangers future prospects, a big seven rungs behind Brennan Othmann.
The compact forward played 41 games in AHL Hartford and scored six goals, 16 assists and 22 points. Ah, but he also played 13 games with the Rangers.