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What Tye Kartye And Oliver Bjorkstrand Can Bring To Rangers This Season

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Stan Fischler
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Sep 25, 2026 5:48 PM
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There are two guys on the Rangers roster who can make or break the team this season. (This, brothers and sisters, is neither a Maven joke nor a Matt Rempe rejoinder, whatever that means.)

The Maven – first of all – is wondering whether you can guess who they are, but since I'm convinced that the challenge will extend into both the American and Canadian Thanksgiving,

I can't wait that long. Give up? Yes?? No??? 

Enough stalling already here goes. (And don't even pretend to tell me that you knew it already.

MAKE OR BREAK GUY NO. 1 OLIVER BJORKSTRAND: The 31-year-old Dane – Tampa Bay Lightning expatriate – is listed as the Rangers  #2 right wing behind Gabe Perreault. (No fainting please, I've run out of Advil.)

Trouble is that Babe Gabe just might turn out to be a failure on this, his second time around. Could happen. 

If so, that's why Ollie B becomes so much more important to coach Sully.  And even as the second best right wing, Ollie still looms as a vital forward. Here's how my high I.Q. scout Glenn Dreyfuss X-Rays Bjorkstrand:

"Oliver is offensively gifted, but he needs other offensively-gifted players around him. Bjorkstrand didn't have that luxury in Seattle, and he may not have any Blueshirt to dish the puck to him either.

"Furthermore, even on a good team like the Tampa Bay Lightning he only produced 12 goals in 80 games last season," snaps Dreyfuss. "And the Bolts let him walk."

MAKE OR BREAK GUY NO. 2 TYE KARTYE: With Matt Rempe damaged goods for most of last season somebody had to fight for this bedraggled team. It was Slingin' Sam Carrick to the rescue. Carrick's gutsy work – game in and game out – cannot be minimized but Sammy is now earning his keep in Buffalo, which means someone has to pick up the slugging.

That's where The Pride of Kingston, Ontario – Mister-Tye-One-On – must take center stage. I'm a big fan of putting on Kartye-Before-The-Horse so here's what the Demon Dreyfuss has to say. (For Heaven's sake, don't stop reading now, Gorgeous Glenn is a sensitive fellow:)

"Kartye," declares the dauntless Dreyfuss, "is a prototypical fourth-liner. He'll bring energy to the dressing room, on the bench and on the ice. He relishes contact – and relishing, I'm secretly told, is his favorite condiment. Also, the guy is a good fella and a better interview.

"This Kartye fella rose from AHL fourth-liner to that league's rookie of the year," adds Dreyfuss. "And then to the NHL. Just don't expect much offense."

MAVEN ADDS: From a fourth-liner you can't have EVERYTHING. So, don't be so demanding.  Just watch how he'll be better than Carrick and Rempe PUT TOGETHER.

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