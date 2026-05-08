What Went Wrong For The Hartford Wolf Pack?

Right now, the Rangers are like an iceberg and the further you dig into the frozen snow, the more scary the Blueshirts' future looks.
The Maven's V.P. In Charge of Cutting Through the Baloney – the one and only superscout Jess Rubenstein – has seen the Rangers future and is ready to, er, you know what.
Listen up to Rubenstein's comprehensive analysis and you'll better understand the need for an S.O.S. at The Garden. (Take it away, Jess, no holds barred: )
"Chris Drury is making changes.
"He brings back Kevin Maxwell to be Director of Pro Scouting demoting Garth Joy. Maxwell never should have been pushed out the door to begin with, but he is better suited to be directing the amateur player personnel.
"Then Jed Ortmeyer announces he's leaving as director of player development to be replaced by Tanner Glass. Neither former Ranger is qualified for this position.
"The Rangers announced that Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Grant Potulny and his assistants, Jamie Tardif, and Paul Mara were fired.
What that tells me is that Hartford's coaching staff is being made into scapegoats. I ask you this: how can you win when your team lacks decent talent? You can't!
"Once the Rangers started to recall Matt Robertson. Gabe Perreault, Brett Berard, Jaroslav Chmelar, Adam Sykora, and Connor Mackey; the Wolf Pack was doomed.
"Granted, Hartford is an AHL developmental team, but once the Rangers started robbing The Pack of its players, where were the replacements? Nowhere, naturally, since we're talking about the Rangers.
"Take one look at the Hartford roster that was left for this coaching staff, and which word comes to mind? I'll tell you – horrible. And that's because it's hard to find anyone in the Pack who deserves an NHL shot.
Let's be honest about this and face hockey reality, I say that there isn't a coach alive who's in a position to win with a team that has everyone as a minus player."
The bottom line is simply this; the Rangers farm system is hockey's answer to the Titanic after it hit the iceberg. Thus, the finger must be pointed at the commodore in charge – Chris Drury.
The puck stops at his MSG desk. And that moves us to the question; how does he keep his job? The Maven likes Jess Rubenstein's answer and see if you agree.
'Drury has to be the biggest fan of the New York Knicks because every time they win, James Dolan pays less attention to the Rangers!'