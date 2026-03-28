What You Should Know About Hot Rangers Prospects Not At MSG Last Night

There's good news tonight in Rangerville; and I'm not talking about the 6-1 blitzing of the Blackhawks last night at Ye Olde Madison Square Garden.
If Chris Drury's so far fictitious, tall-tail "Tool-Up" is going to work, it'll depend on prospects in the system not yet seen at MSG.
My Vice-President in Charge Of Future Blueshirt Aces – the one and only Jess Rubenstein – has uncovered a posse of possibilities in the Canadian Juniors and the NCAA levels.
Try these on for size:
* FLINT FIREBIRDS: Jacob (Jake The Rake) Battaglia and Nathan (Nat The Bat) Aspinall.
* CAPE BRETON: Raoul Boilard.
* NORTH DAKOTA: E.J. Emery. and Cody Croal. (Note: Only Emery of North Dakota U. was in The Hockey News Yearbook's "Future Watch" list last Fall. Scouting report had: "Physical tools outstanding, but lacks offensive punch."
IF THE DRAFT WAS HELD TODAY: Assuming that the Blueshirts wind up with the second overall selection, the Rangers will select center Tynan Lawrence of Boston University.
"But," cautions the super-wise Rubenstein, "the player I'd pick is left defenseman Carson Carels of Prince Albert." Then, a pause:
"If Chris Drury picks Carels, the entire left side of the Rangers defense will be fixed."