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What You Should Know About Hot Rangers Prospects Not At MSG Last Night

Stan Fischler
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There's good news tonight in Rangerville; and I'm not talking about the 6-1 blitzing of the Blackhawks last night at Ye Olde Madison Square Garden.

If Chris Drury's so far fictitious, tall-tail "Tool-Up" is going to work, it'll depend on prospects in the system not yet seen at MSG.

My Vice-President in Charge Of Future Blueshirt Aces – the one and only Jess Rubenstein – has uncovered a posse  of possibilities in the Canadian Juniors and the NCAA levels.

Try these on for size:

* FLINT FIREBIRDS: Jacob (Jake The Rake) Battaglia and Nathan (Nat The Bat) Aspinall.

* CAPE BRETON: Raoul Boilard.

*  NORTH DAKOTA: E.J.  Emery. and Cody Croal. (Note: Only Emery of North Dakota U. was in The Hockey News Yearbook's "Future Watch" list last Fall. Scouting report had: "Physical tools outstanding, but lacks offensive punch."

IF THE DRAFT WAS HELD TODAY: Assuming that the Blueshirts wind up with the second overall selection, the Rangers will select center Tynan Lawrence of Boston University. 

"But," cautions the super-wise Rubenstein, "the player I'd pick is left defenseman Carson Carels of Prince Albert."  Then, a pause:

"If Chris Drury picks Carels, the entire left side of the Rangers defense will be fixed."

(From The Maven movie, "Poof! Just Like That.")

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