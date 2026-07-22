When Babe Ruth and Rangers' Star Frank Boucher Met And Played On The Diamond

During the Roarin' Twenties, when the Yankees dominated baseball and the Rangers had won their first (1928) Stanley Cup, Frank Boucher was the Blueshirts star and a good baseball player.
This was proven one day when Babe met Frank on the ball field.
As it happened, on one sunny Ottawa day in the summer when The Sultan of Swat and The Raffles Boucher actually faced each other in an intense baseball game that also featured Yankees' legend Lou Gehrig.
This was in the very late 1920's before the Rangers opened their training camp but after the baseball season had ended. In those days it was normal for The Babe and Lou to travel across America and Canada picking up extra cash playing exhibitions.
"This particular game happened to be played in Hull," said Boucher, "across the river from my home town of Ottawa. Our Canadian team was composed of amateur ball players from Montreal and Ottawa. Not surprisingly Babe and Lou drew an overflow crowd.
"As it happened Ruth and Gehrig were on the same team and I played shortstop in Gehrig's infield. My brother Buck Boucher was on the home team in centerfield which was a mistake.
Buck was a terrific catcher but he never played center in his life."
Just to make the game even zanier for Buck, he had brought his catcher's mitt to the game and didn't have a fielder's glove. Frank had to loan his brother his fielder's glove every time the sides changed.