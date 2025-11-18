When Larry Brooks Did A Sweet Thing For Devils Fans

The standing room audience at Larry Brooks' funeral service on Sunday absorbed a number of fascinating insights into the journalist called "The Greatest Beat Man In Rangers History."

I wonder how many realized that Brooks once was the New Jersey Devils head public relations man. And, furthermore, in that role he pulled off a huge P.R. coup for the Devs and 334 fans.

The date was January 22, 1987 and I covered the Flames-Devils game at Meadowlands Arena that night with play-by-play-ace Al Albert. What we didn't bargain for beforehand was a snowstorm to end all snowstorms.

The record-breaking blizzard began before Noon and by 3 p.m. all highways were well blanketed with snow.

Brooks, along with some members of the arena staff, had been at the arena since morning, but by 4 p.m. roads leading to the New Jersey Turnpike were virtually impassable. The lucky Flames were at a nearby hotel. Devils players had to battle – many for hours – through the

mounting snow to reach the rink.

Larry had been in touch with the league office and was told that if both teams were there that the game had to go on and so it did. Very late and with only 334 fans in the arena that had 19,002 seats.

The Devils won and that could have been that, but here's where Brooks' genius entered the

saga. While watching the game, he also studied the improbable sight of more than 18,000 empty seats and a sprinkling of loyal fans in the rest of the pews.

"Considering what the fans had to go through just to get to the area was remarkable," Larry later told me. "It was a dedicated, heroic gesture on their part and I thought it would be only right to honor them."

Which he did and – in a very sweet way – each rooter had something more to show for his efforts.

Brooks created "Th3 334 Club," for those valiant patrons. And every year, the Devils held an annual reunion at the rink. The Maven attended one of the get togethers and was touched by the stories many of the fans had to tell about getting to see their heroes play – no matter what.

It was a neat experience and all because of Larry Brooks' thoughtfulness and P.R. insights.

This is just one of many remembrances about Brooks' work as a journalist and publicist of the game of hockey!

More to come.