When The Rangers Acquired Pavel Dorefeyev, One Of First People Mike Sullivan Called Was Alexis Lafrenière

“When you look at the second half of the year last year, that’s when our power play was at its best and Laf was a part of that group,” Sullivan said. “I think it has helped Laf’s game evolve 5-on-five. I said to Laf this summer when we traded for Pav, and he’s a left shot, one of the first things I did was call Laf and assure him that my intention as the coach was to not take him off the power play, number one because I think he was deserving player, based on the body of work he put together in the second half of the year last year.