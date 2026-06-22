When The Rangers Were Wild Winners (1939-40)

Once Upon Time – could have been yesterday in Raleigh – the road to success and The Cup was rooted in team discipline.
"Rod Brind'Amour set the example," says The Old Scout "and his players showed how disciplined they could play the game of hockey."
But, as we know, there are exceptions to everything. When it comes to winning pro hockey's top prize, the 1940 Rangers amply proved that you not only can be undisciplined but go all the way to Stanley on the route.
Following New York's 1933 Cup win, boss Lester Patrick began a massive rebuild which included a farm system and the promotion of young talent including his older son, left wing Lynn Patrick who soon became a star.
A short time later Lester's younger son Murray made the team on defense along with the equally large blueliner Walter (Babe) Prattt. Both loved to play hockey and equally enjoyed having a good time. (Make that; having a very, very, VERY GOOD TIME.)
According to Eric Whitehead, author of "The Patricks – Hockey's Royal Family," Muzz and Babe were not much for Lester's curfews or the boss' wish for revolutionary decorum.
Whitehead: "One morning when Muzz and the Babe walked into Lester's office, they got the high sign from Neil Colville that the old man was really steaming. When they saw that Lester had a copy of the morning paper (Daily Mirror) in his hand they knew what was up.
"They already haD seen the item in Walter Winchell's popular gossip column. It read: 'A well-known New York Rangers hockey star who is closely related to the manager was observed during the wee hours in a popular niterie, in the exotic company of Miss Lois de Fee, a well-proportioned doll who is touted as the World's Tallest Stripper."
Lester then asked his younger son whether he had seen Winchell's column. Muzz's answer was the perfect squelch. "Sure," snapped young Patrcik, "It's well-written, isn't it?"
Before his Old Man could hit the ceiling, Muzz squelched again: "Lester, look at it this way. How many Rangers have ever made Winchell's column? Not even Pratt, and you've got to admit that's something."
Somebody started to laugh and, according to Whitehead, "then the whole room shook – including Lester!"