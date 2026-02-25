Where Do The Rangers Go From Here?

The two Gold-Bearing Rangers – captain J.T. Miller and Vin Trocheck – are home but how long they will remain Blueshirts only MSG owner James Dolan and his hockey orchestrator Chris Drury really know.
With the Trade Deadline just around the calendar, Phase One of Drury's – take your pick – retooling, rebuilding, renovating – underway, the president-general manager has to put up or – well – do nothing.
"But after his 'Letter To Fans' it's obvious that the general staff believes the Rangers – as a playoff team – are about as far off as the planets," says The Old Scout. "It's hard to imagine that Drury will not be heavily involved."
It would seem as if The Garden's hockey boss will have to placate the fans by doing something of substance.
That said, a 'heavy involvement" is nice to talk about but if either a Trocheck or Miller is dealt, the return has to be good to demonstrate that a forward march is underway.
Meanwhile, on the even more realistic front, there's the matter of rusty Igor Shesterkin and equally damaged defenseman Adam Fox – and how they look in live action.
If this presumably long retooling, rebuilding, what is to happen, it has to start before the deadline.