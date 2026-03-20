Which Player Outside of Vincent Trocheck Could Get Moved As Part Of The Rangers' Retool?

Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/03acdb19-6246-4f0a-8ce0-da19ec74f3b3.jpeg]\nRussell LaBounty-Imagn Images\n\nIt's ASK THE MAVEN time and our question comes southward from Amherst, New York.\nFreddie Mueller offers this query: \n\n"IN THE UPCOMING RANGERS HOUSECLEANING – APART FROM VINCENT TROCHECK – WHO WILL\nBE THE NEXT PLAYER TO BE MOVED?"\n\nMAVEN'S REPLY: Alexis Lafrenière – for a few reasons:\n\n1. He's young.\n\n2. He needs a change of scenery. \n\n3. Once outside of New York, he'll thrive. \n\n4. He's playing his best hockey right now. Out of 31 other teams, there's a\ndozen out there willing to gamble on him.