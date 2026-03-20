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Which Player Outside of Vincent Trocheck Could Get Moved As Part Of The Rangers' Retool? cover image

Which Player Outside of Vincent Trocheck Could Get Moved As Part Of The Rangers' Retool?

Stan Fischler
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It's ASK THE MAVEN time and our question comes southward from Amherst, New York. Freddie Mueller offers this query: 

"IN THE UPCOMING RANGERS HOUSECLEANING – APART FROM VINCENT TROCHECK –  WHO WILL BE THE NEXT PLAYER TO BE MOVED?"

MAVEN'S REPLY: Alexis Lafrenière – for a few reasons:

1. He's young.

2. He needs a change of scenery. 

3. Once outside of New York, he'll thrive. 

4. He's playing his best hockey right now. Out of 31 other teams, there's a dozen out there willing to gamble on him.

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