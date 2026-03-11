Logo
New York Rangers
Whirling Around the Blueshirt Merry-Go-Round

Stan Fischler
3h
Since it's clear that Chris Drury will produce a summer house-cleaning to end all summer house-cleaning.

The Boss will be forced to give up worthwhile players in return.

One of the most attractive is Vlad Gavrikov who has been a surprising offensive force as well as – at the very least – decent in his own end. 

I wouldn't move but; you know what. Or as The Old Scout says, "You can't expect to peddle a rowboat for a battleship."

Gabe Perreault has been given time and finally is returning the favor with hints of offensive superiority. 

The fact is that it means that he's become the Rangers' most promising – give or take Laba – prospect. That raises another question; does it make Gabe one of those who has to go?

Maven: YES! most emphatically.

