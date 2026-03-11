Whirling Around the Blueshirt Merry-Go-Round

Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/d3ada3f5-ae46-455c-9fff-7d059eea0990.jpeg]\nDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n\nSince it's clear that Chris Drury will produce a summer house-cleaning to end\nall summer house-cleaning.\n\nThe Boss will be forced to give up worthwhile players in return.\n\nOne of the most attractive is Vlad Gavrikov who has been a surprising offensive\nforce as well as – at the very least – decent in his own end. \n\nI wouldn't move but; you know what. Or as The Old Scout says, "You can't expect\nto peddle a rowboat for a battleship."\n\nGabe Perreault has been given time and finally is returning the favor with hints\nof offensive superiority. \n\nThe fact is that it means that he's become the Rangers' most promising – give or\ntake Laba – prospect. That raises another question; does it make Gabe one of\nthose who has to go?\n\nMaven: YES! most emphatically.