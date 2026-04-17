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Who De-Spirited The Rangers?

Stan Fischler
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Exactly a year ago when Joe Micheletti retired from doing Blueshirt tv analysis for MSG Networks, he was asked a very simple question:

"What's wrong with the Rangers? WHAT EXACTLY WENT WRONG?"

Joe fielded the question on the short hop.

"No spirit!'

Micheletti did not utter the two words in secret. It was heard – and read – by every one in the Blueshirt organization, and all the ships at sea.

Since neither Chris Drury nor his self-appointed coach Mike Sullivan were obviously aware of Joe Mich's rip, you would have thought the two front office geniuses would have a logical, honest response.

Like maybe find a way to instill SPIRIT into the lineup. No? Yes?

When it came to a pure, pasteurized edition, this model turned out to be worse than the previous disaster.

A key reason for that was the anointing of J.T. Miller as captain. 

LOGIC 101 LESSON: If last year's losers had no spirit. And this group of skating mummies had less; should we be surprised that they finished last in the division?

Analagous question: Does Niagara Falls flow up or down?

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