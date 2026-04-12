Who's better – Noah Laba vs. Gabe Perreault?
That's the Maven's question as the Blueshirts wind up their season with a pair of games in Florida, then the farewell meetings and then, the important stuff.
To The Maven, at least, the Lava vs. Perreault issue is pertinent because the pair have become the most likely pair of offensive candidates to make the Rangers varsity next fall.
What's worth noting is that when The Hockey News published its Rangers "Future Watch" list last September, Gabe was at the very top while Laba didn't even crack the Top Ten.
Right now, they are neck and neck for first place to make the 2026-27 model. Each candidate boasts special qualities that could give him an edge.
One scouting report goes like this:
"Laba has two key advantages, size and speed; plus his pre-NHL breeding ground at Colorado College was better for the demands of NHL hockey than Boston College has been for Gabe."
What matters now is less about finishing the season and more about a strong training camp.
Don't laugh, this Rangers team is so hard-up for scorers, there's a long-shot possibility that either Perreault or Laba could start the 2026-27 season on THE top line.
P.S. Bet on Perreault to also make the starting power play unit!
P.S.S. In case you missed it, as the sun sets in the West, so do the Rangers. Only two more games to go – tomorrow (Panthers) and Wednesday (Bolts).