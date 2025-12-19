Who's Singing The Blues In St.Louis? Not The Blueshirts

Quick Quiz: What happens when the team picked fourth in the Metro (Rangers) meets the team picked sixth in the Central Division, alias the St.Louis Blues?

Logic says you go with the Blueshirts over the Blues. Right?

As you know by now, right was the Rangers; wrong was the home team as the New Yorkers jetted home with a 2-1 overtime victory; thanks to J.T. (Sudden-Death) Miller's OT score.

But curb your enthusiasm. The Beloveds got two points but they were considerably less than impressive. And that goes for rookie Gabe Perreault's first NHL goal which accidentally caromed off his skate and behind goalie Jordan Binnington.

"The Rangers had a decent first two periods," says The Old Scout, "but they nearly blew it in the third when St.Louis took over. Igor Shesterkin saved them for the overtime."

The Maven would be fibbing to say that the win could be the start of something big. In fact Sean McCaffrey put it best with his jazzy Blue Collar Blue Shirt headline: "BAD AND BORING

BLUESHIRTS OUTLAST A BEAT UP BANGED UP BLUES BUNCH."

Apart from Miller's winner and Shesty's critical saves – although he blew the Blues goal with shoddy stickhandling – there wasn't much to yap about.

That is, unless you enjoy raving over New York's league-leading 13 road wins while ignoring the startling fact that the Rangers are putrid at MSG.

A Very Thoughtful Objective View Of The Rangers Woes

Rangers fans can't be faulted for being puzzled.

This being the New Yorkers' second win in seven games they are now 17-15-4 – with a minus - 5 goal differential. The Blues are 13-15-8 with a minus-37 goal differential. See what I mean?

Maven's conclusion: The Rangers defeated another Humpty-Dumpty team. They'll show me something if they can beat the Flyers tomorrow afternoon at The Garden.

With these up and down Yo-Yo's, you never know!