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Who's Worse Chicago or New York?

Stan Fischler
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When two of the NHL's worst teams meet – as the Blackhawks and Rangers collided last night at The World's Most Frivolous Arena – here are a few of The Maven's reactions:

1. More of this nonsense and Hockey could return to the Stone Age. (An actual Rangers' home win; are the Blueshirts really serious?)

2. You learn what super beer league games look like. (Rangers lead by two ales.)

3. On a more serious note, newcomers such as goalie Dylan Garand, left wing Adam Sýkora and defenseman Drew Fortescue all impressed as the auditions continue for next season's jobs. 

Granted, these late-season tilts are nothing more than glorified "exhibition" games. Still it's nice of the Blueshirts to win one for a change at home; a feat that proved near impossible during the gut-wrenching season when the wins really counted.

What Blueshirt fans got last night was  nothing more than saccharine in your coffee when you really wanted granulated sugar!

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