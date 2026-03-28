Who's Worse Chicago or New York?

When two of the NHL's worst teams meet – as the Blackhawks and Rangers collided last night at The World's Most Frivolous Arena – here are a few of The Maven's reactions:
1. More of this nonsense and Hockey could return to the Stone Age. (An actual Rangers' home win; are the Blueshirts really serious?)
2. You learn what super beer league games look like. (Rangers lead by two ales.)
3. On a more serious note, newcomers such as goalie Dylan Garand, left wing Adam Sýkora and defenseman Drew Fortescue all impressed as the auditions continue for next season's jobs.
Granted, these late-season tilts are nothing more than glorified "exhibition" games. Still it's nice of the Blueshirts to win one for a change at home; a feat that proved near impossible during the gut-wrenching season when the wins really counted.
What Blueshirt fans got last night was nothing more than saccharine in your coffee when you really wanted granulated sugar!