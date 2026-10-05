Why A Third Straight Win Is Not Too Good To Be True

Oct 5, 2026 10:54 PMPublished Oct 5, 2026 10:54 PM
Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images
Once upon a time the geologic wonder of the NHL – a Mammoth, if you will – was a team that showed up with a two-point gift for the home team and a Phoenix road map, in case you wanted to see where the Coyotes were moving next.
The Mammoth now happens to be a first-rate hockey team which – like the Blueshirts – has survived hockey hell and now wins games – except when the skating pachyderms play the Rangers.
Ergo: the hot, hotter HOTTESTS MSG-ERS with a goalie who has a goal and an assist to his scoresheet, which makes Igor Shesterkin a hotter Garden act that should not surprise anyone's pastrami on rye because we are witnessing the NEW NEW York Rangers, a team which is winning a bet for The Maven – now 3-1 over Sean (He Shoulda Known Better) McCaffrey of Blue Collar Blue Shirt.
"You have to like the gambles management has pulled off so far," says The Old Scout, "especially adding that torpedo called Tolvanen "
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The 4 -2 win last night at The Garden even has the humming birds crowing "There's No Place Like Home."
Tomorrow night should be interesting beyond the Islanders reviving the rivalry but because the Nassaumen also are practicing something called a "Re-Tool."
And should you doubt that it's working, check out the arithmetic. Yeah, the Blueshirts are a 3- 1 team!
Translated to Brooklynese that comes to yeah, Yeah and YEAH!!!