Why A Third Straight Win Is Not Too Good To Be True

Ergo: the hot, hotter HOTTESTS MSG-ERS with a goalie who has a goal and an assist to his scoresheet, which makes Igor Shesterkin a hotter Garden act that should not surprise anyone's pastrami on rye because we are witnessing the NEW NEW York Rangers, a team which is winning a bet for The Maven – now 3-1 over Sean (He Shoulda Known Better) McCaffrey of Blue Collar Blue Shirt.