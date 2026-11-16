New York Rangers
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Nov 16, 2026 10:02 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 10:02 PM
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The flying Frenchman image people had of Alexis Lafrenière when he was entering the 2020 NHL Draft as a supposed can’t-miss, generational prospect may not have come to fruition as many originally envisioned, but he’s slowly transformed into a truly impactful top-six forward by embracing an aspect of his game that no scout could have predicted.
While Lafrenière’s talent was evident and on display through his first five NHL seasons after being selected by the New York Rangers with the first overall pick, he was more of a one-dimensional player, purely predicated on his offensive talent, as he proved to be inconsistent in other phases of the game.
However, things changed for Lafrenière during the 2025-26 campaign with Mike Sullivan taking over as the Rangers' head coach.
After a slow start to the season, the 25-year-old forward came out of the Olympic break red-hot, recording 12 goals, 13 assists, and 25 points in 25 games to close out the year.
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There are a number of reasons for this burst in production, but it was largely due to Lafrenière "embracing the grind game,” as Sullivan has largely put it.
Lafrenière began expanding his game, providing a strong net-front role and making more of an effort in five-on-five play to crash the net and score in dirty areas, while also using his 6-foot-1 frame to play a physical game, specifically on the forecheck.
All of these changes to the way in which he approached the game allowed Lafrenière to create offense in different ways, and it translated to the stat sheet.
“I think what's allowed Laf to become a consistent player for us the second half of last year and leading up into this year is his game is multi-dimensional, and what I mean by that is he can create offense in different ways,” Sullivan said. “It's not just a highway vehicle. For example, at the post-Olympic break last year, he led the league in deflection goals. If teams take the rush away. He has the ability to create offense with it, with a down low game with a grind game, playing behind defense, and generating offense from below the goal line…
“The biggest evolution for me watching Laf in the last year plus is just the maturation of his offensive game, with his ability to create offense in different ways. What I've been most proud of is watching him start to value the other elements of the game that make us hard to play against and help us win more games.”
Through 21 games to kick off the 2026-27 campaign, Lafrenière has picked up right where he left off from last season, recording 10 goals, 12 assists, and 22 points.
He may not have developed into the player that many had labeled him as leading into his draft year, but the talent will always be there, and the expansion of Lafrenière’s game will help him further develop into a multi-dimensional offensive threat.
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