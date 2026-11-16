“I think what's allowed Laf to become a consistent player for us the second half of last year and leading up into this year is his game is multi-dimensional, and what I mean by that is he can create offense in different ways,” Sullivan said. “It's not just a highway vehicle. For example, at the post-Olympic break last year, he led the league in deflection goals. If teams take the rush away. He has the ability to create offense with it, with a down low game with a grind game, playing behind defense, and generating offense from below the goal line…