Why Are The Jets And Blueshirts Birds Of A Feather?

Terrence Lee-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/47d3716f-64fa-4320-acf4-7f073013421a.jpeg]\nTerrence Lee-Imagn Images\n\nI hope you enjoy today's "exhibition" game at The Garden; and I mean no harm to\nthe visiting Jets nor beloved Blueshirts.\n\nThe Maven dubs it "exhibition" because it looms as a match of infinite futility.\nOr, if you will, two of the most disappointing teams in the league are going\nhelmet-to-helmet.\n\nAt the start of the 2025-26 NHL marathon, The Hockey News' Yearbook picked\nWinnipeg to finish third in the tough Central Division and the Beloved\nBlueshirts fourth in the Metro.\n\n"The Jets entered the season with a level of optimism," wrote THN's Jared\nClinton.\n\nAnd why not with Olympic Gold-winner Connor Hellebuyck in goal and old reliables\nKyle Connor and Mark Scheifele up front. Not to mention the return of future\nHall of Famer Jonathan Toews.\n\n"The names look good in print but the total ice product was an awful\ndisappointment," says The Old Scout. "Same with the Rangers."\n\nYou all know enough about the blunderers of Seventh Avenue.\n\nWhat you'll see today in the New York uniform are at least a half-dozen players\nwho are trade bait in one form or another.\n\nHow do you feel about Mr. Losing-GM Chris Drury unloading Alexis Lafrenière?\nHe's the most attractive item because of age (24) late scoring rush in the past\nmonth and his being a top first draft pick. \n\nAfter that, a couple of "maybes" in Will Cuylle and Will Borgen. The final score\ntoday – as in any "exhibition" – will be irrelevant.