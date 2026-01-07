Why Blueshirts Fans Are Sick And Tired Of The High Command

The Maven asked his favorite fans what they thought of owner Jim Dolan's confidence in GM Chris Drury, coach Mike Sullivan and the way the team is sinking into NHL oblivion.

The following are a few with more to come in the days ahead.

RICH ISAAK, New Hampshire: "There's a lot of discontent in the fan base. Specifically with the state of the team and how Drury has managed the club. What has gotten Dolan's attention is that discontent is now affecting ticket sales. Drury has done a terrible job managing the team's assets. The hostile work environment is of Drury's own making. My report card grade for him is a 'D.' He hasn't failed completely but he's damn close."

GEORGE GRIMM, New Jersey: "What has Drury accomplished? He was hired to make the Rangers bigger and tougher. Five years later they are battered around by guys like Tom Wilson. He has created a mess that he doesn't know how to clean up. He has created a negative culture."

VIC MORREN, co-host NHL Wraparound podcast with Neil Smith: "The Rangers have no positive identity. They're not fast, not big, not heavy and lack forecheck. Their skill players insist on playing side to side as opposed to straight ahead. If not for their goaltending, they'd be sitting around 30 points."

HUTCH COHEN, New Jersey: "Dolan has no clue. He seems to like Drury and that's all that matters. There's no evaluating Drury's work because it is awful. The Rangers offense is completely disjointed and all they can rely on is potential counterattacks. The Rangers can't even find the right page to be on together."

(Stay tuned for more evaluations in the coming days.)