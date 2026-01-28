Why Braden Schneider Finds Himself In Identical Situation As K’Andre Miller

Braden Schneider finds himself in an awfully similar spot to the one K’Andre Miller did last year.
Entering the 2024-25 campaign, Miller and the Rangers had still not agreed to a long-term contract extension, with his future still in flux.
Selected in the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft, Miller quickly rose up the ranks of Rangers prospects and given his skillsets, playing a physically-minded game, while also having the capabilities of a strong puck-moving defensemen, expectations were high for Miller.
Those expectations grew even further when Miller recorded 43 points during the 2023-24 season, as it seemed he would only continue to ascend.
However, it didn’t quite work out that way. Over his final two years with the Blueshirts, Miller’s point totals decreased and his inconsistent defensive game also brought up concerns.
Entering the 2025 offseason, Miller was still without a contract extension, and the red flags shown in Miller’s game made Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury reluctant to give the young defenseman a long-term commitment.
Ultimately, the Rangers sent Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes in a sign-and-trade deal, and he signed an 8-year $60 million contract with the Hurricanes.
Now, Schneider could find himself in the same boat, if history were to repeat itself.
Schneider was also a highly touted prospect, with the Rangers selecting him with the 19th overall pick in the 2020 Draft.
It didn’t take long for Schneider to make waves in the NHL, playing 43 games for the Rangers during the 2021-22 campaign.
Through his first three NHL seasons, Schneider showed flashes of potential in a third-pairing role.
In 2024, Schneider signed a two-year, $4.4 million bridge deal with the Rangers. The hope was that he would eventually blossom into a reliable top-four defenseman for the Blueshirts.
Similar to Miller, Schneider hasn’t taken that next leap that the organization had anticipated, specifically this year where he’s struggled in a top-four role when the opportunity has been presented, while his defensive woes are becoming more and more prevalent, indicative of his -15 plus/minus rating (the worst of his NHL career).
In Drury’s recent letter issued outlining the team’s plan to retool the roster, he states that fans may have to say “goodbye to players that have brought us and our fans great moments over the years” and you have to wonder if that includes Schneider.
The 24-year-old defenseman is set to become a restricted free agent this summer and will likely seek a long-term contract, which the Rangers may be reluctant to succumb to a long-term commitment, given Schneider’s underwhelming year thus far.
Schneider’s age, on top of the heavy style of play that he brings to the table, makes him a valuable trade committee, should opposing teams be enticed to pursue him.
Unlike most of the Rangers’ premier players, Schneider does not hold a no-move or no-trade clause in his current contract, which makes him easier to move.
Since what many are calling the Letter 2.0 was released, Schneider’s name has been the subject of trade rumors, and that speculation only continues to pick up steam.
“One name I did hear a little bit about today, knowing I was coming on here and calling around, aside from the obvious ones, was Schneider,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said. “I think that for a defenseman who's a bit heavier, there's always interest in that kind of a player, and I think there is some in him, and the Rangers may have a decision to make."
The Rangers do indeed have a decision on their hands regarding Schneider’s future, and that decision could very well be made before the March 6th NHL Trade Deadline.