Why Can't The Blueshirts Win At Home?

You, the Rangers Fan, have a right to know what's going on with a team that could not win a single game at home in October and last night lost 3-0 at The Garden in November.

For the record, the Blueshirts are 0-5-1 at home with the NHL's worst power play.

The Maven needs the "No Home Win" answer as well and for that I have gone to my most insightful source, super scout Jess Rubenstein.

"Why did this team lose again at home?" Jess asks himself and then answers.

"The question is this: is this team so fragile psychologically that they get damaged with the drop of a hat?"

The answer is yes.

Rubenstein: "They dominated the first 30 minutes. It was the failures on the power play – the second one when the game turned. Carolina gets that first goal and you could feel the energy being sucked away from the Rangers.

Exclusive: A Great Untold Rangers Story Told Here

Author Joe Rossi is a fountain of wonderful hockey tales and many of them appear in his new book, "The Long Island Arena And Other Hockey Stories."

"On the one hand, the Blueshirts had such a huge advantage in the play, but Carolina scored an easy goal because Igor Shesterkin got screened. Same on the second Canes' goal – long distance – and I don't think Igor saw that either. Once it became 2-0 it was clear the game was over."

How can things be changed if a team is shut out in four of its six home games. Then, a pause: "Otherwise 0-42 at home could be a reality!"