Why Don Maloney Is Being Admitted To The NY State Hockey Hall of Fame

Every once in a while The Maven likes to pretend he's a Hollywood producer who selects certain well-known stars to name hockey players past and present.
But when it came to Rangers forward Don Maloney I would stop right there because Dave Maloney's kid brother would play himself.
That's because only Don Maloney could play Don Maloney.
During his Rangers stint the native of Lindsay, Ontario personified hustle, muscle and that cherished quality called "personality. "
"Don had the look that told you all he wanted to do was play hockey," said The Old Scout, "and then more hockey. Most of the time he was smiling 'cause he was having such a good time."
Maloney arrived in New York as a Ranger in 1978 and played through the 1988-89 season for the Blueshirts.
"Fans loved him for his hustle," added The Old Scout. "He had a dash about his game and also a neat scoring knack. If challenged, Don would fight anybody."
In the voting for "100 Rangers Greats," Maloney was placed in the number 26 spot. Not too bad, all things considered!