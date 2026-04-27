Why Gabe Perreault Will Not Be Playing At The World Championship

During his exit interview, Gabe Perreault confirmed that he will not be playing at the 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship.
Despite conversations with USA Hockey about coming out to Switzerland to participate in this annual tournament, Perreault ultimately decided against it.
“I’m not going to be going, but talked with them a little bit,” Perreault said. “(I) thought about it, but not going to do it.”
With young standouts, including Macklin Celebrini and Gavin McKenna, making their way to Switzerland, what has led Perreault to opt out of the tournament altogether?
“I think it's a big summer for me, and I want to spend more time in the gym and be able to put some more strength on,” Perreault said about why he won’t be joining Team USA at the World Championship. “I think that was one of the bigger thighs I needed.”
The 20-year-old forward is coming off a breakout rookie campaign with the New York Rangers, in which he played in 49 NHL games, recording 12 goals, 15 assists, and 27 points, while averaging 15:59 minutes.
Eventually, Perreault jumped into a top-six role, thriving on a line alongside Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad.
Heading into his NHL sophomore season, Perreault is putting his primary focus into further developing his body as opposed to getting more in-game experience to help him further develop at the professional level, and we’ll see if it pays off.