Why Mike Sullivan Is Enamored With Marcus Pettersson's Game

Pettersson has a longstanding relationship with Mike Sullivan, as the Swedish blueliner played under Sullivan with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2018 to 2025.
It was Sullivan’s admiration for Pettersson that helped Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury pull the trigger on a deal that sent Pettersson to New York in exchange for a 2020 protected first-round pick.
“It all happened very quickly, to be honest with you. But when I got the opportunity to come here, and with the history with some of the coaching staff that I have there, it was a great opportunity,” Pettersson said.
What traits of Pettersson’s game is Sullivan enamored with?
In 2022, Sullivan called Pettersson the Penguins’ most consistent defenseman.
“I think Marcus has played hard for us,” Mike Sullivan said. “I’ve said this on a number of occasions, he’s been our most consistent defensemen.”
Under Sullivan’s coaching, Pettersson averaged over 20 minutes per game over his last three seasons in Pittsburgh.
Both Sullivan and Drury expressed the need to add a puck-moving defenseman after the 2025-26 campaign.
In the past, Sullivan has praised Pettersson for being a strong puck-moving defenseman and for being smart about not taking too many risks on the ice.
“He’s helping us get out of our end, he’s making sound decisions with the puck,” Sullivan said. “He’s trying to get involved offensively when the opportunity presents itself.”
“He’s not turning into a high-risk player. That’s the sweet spot we’re looking for with a lot of our defensemen, with respect to the offensive side of the game.”
The 30-year-old defenseman is expected to be paired alongside newly acquired blueliner Sean Durzi, who’s also known for being an effective puck mover with strong skating abilities.