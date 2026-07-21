Why Signing Patrik Laine Would Make Sense For The Rangers

There may be one more order of business for the New York Rangers before Chris Drury closes up shop for the summer.
According to Vincent Mercogliano of The Athletic, Drury remains on the prowl for a forward to bring in before training camp begins.
There are a plethora of free agents still on the open market, but there may not be one more intriguing than Patrik Laine.
Since recording 44 goals in his second NHL season with the Winnipeg Jets, Laine has dealt with countless injuries that have clouded the rest of his career up to this point.
The 2016 second overall pick has now played for three different teams: the Jets, the Columbus Blue Jackets, and most recently, the Montreal Canadiens, as he’s coming off a four-year, $38.4 million contract.
Despite playing in just five games during the 2025-26 campaign, the scoring upside is still there for Laine in a more limited bottom-six role if the Rangers were to sign him.
In his first season with the Canadiens, Laine gave the team an instant offensive spark, scoring 20 goals in 52 games and leading the Habs with 15 power-play goals.
Laine provides higher offensive upside as opposed to most bottom-six forwards still on the free agent market, and he also has the ability to jump into a power play role.
The 28-year-old forward will likely be forced to take a one-year prove-it contract, which would be a low-risk, potentially high-reward move for the Rangers.
If the Rangers are struggling as a team, but Laine is scoring at a high rate, Drury could flip him at the trade deadline for additional assets.
On the other side of the coin, if Laine can stay healthy, he still has the potential to be a 20 to 30-goal scorer, which would give the Blueshirts a bottom-six scoring threat at a discounted price and help the team make a playoff push.