Why The Rangers Should Look To Target Shane Wright In Potential Trade

“The Kraken have never had that dynamic young scorer,” Friedman said. “And I think they're hoping that Wright can get them that (in a trade). (I was asked) 'Could you see them doing Wright for Lafreniere?' I don't know how both teams feel... But when I thought about that, that's not the worst idea I've ever heard... Both players could use a change of scenery... I think there's logic behind it.”