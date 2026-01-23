Why The Rangers Should Look To Target Shane Wright In Potential Trade

A player who fits the exact criteria the New York Rangers are looking for has found himself in the thick of trade discussions.
In the letter issued last week by Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury emphasizing the team’s intentions to retool the roster, Drury said that the team will focus on obtaining young players.
According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Seattle Kraken could be willing to trade Shane Wright if the appropriate offer presented itself.
“Teams say that Jason Botterill, the GM of the Seattle Kraken, is listening on Shane Wright,” Dreger said. “But he is in no rush and understandably, the expected return for Shane Wright is incredibly high.”
Wright was selected by the Kraken with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, and despite recording a career high of 44 points during the 2024-25 campaign, he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in Seattle.
If the Rangers are indeed looking to get younger and begin the process of retooling the roster, acquiring the 22-year-old forward is a good place to start.
The Kraken are reportedly looking for a top-six winger, and it’s public knowledge now that the Rangers won’t re-sign Artemi Panarin and will look to deal him ahead of the trade deadline on March 6.
There have also been discussions around the Rangers potentially shopping Alexis Lafrenière, who Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman directly links to the Kraken in a hypothetical trade involving Wright.
“The Kraken have never had that dynamic young scorer,” Friedman said. “And I think they're hoping that Wright can get them that (in a trade). (I was asked) 'Could you see them doing Wright for Lafreniere?' I don't know how both teams feel... But when I thought about that, that's not the worst idea I've ever heard... Both players could use a change of scenery... I think there's logic behind it.”
In 49 games this season, Wright has tallied seven goals, 10 assists, and 17 points while averaging 13:44 minutes.