Why The Rangers Will Bounce Back And Make The Playoffs

The Maven's prediction that the Rangers WILL MAKE THE PLAYOFFS is based on a few factors.
FACTOR ONE: As a team, the Blueshirts will surprise precisely how the Sabres surprised in 2025-26. The New Yorkers are being taken lightly but they will play heavily.
FACTOR TWO: Igor Shesterkin will have a career year and Joonas Korpisalo will be as good a backup goalie as Jonathan Quick was.
FACTOR THREE: Defense. As a group, the D unit will be quietly efficient. Slava Gavrikov also will have a career year, giving his sidekick, Adam Fox, a shot at the Norris Trophy. Of the second group, Sean Durzi will be a doozy and I'm assuming that – once and for all – Braden
Schneider will have figured out that he's playing D on the ice and not in Dreamland. Marcus Pettersson – whoa boy! – he'll be the "Sleeper's Sleeper." Ditto for Matty Robertson. Sorry, all I can tell you about Urho Vaakanainen is that I'm working on his nickname. Likely, "Take A Deep Breath."
FACTOR FOUR: For a change there's defense DEPTH – Drew Fortescue, Matthew Robertson and Scott Morrow,.
FACTOR FIVE: Psychology: Stop mourning the departure of Vin Trocheck and The Breadman.
Forget about them. Revel in the fact that Will Cuylle will have a 30-goal season only to be topped by Doc Dorofeyev who'll make his deal (via Vegas) look like a steal.