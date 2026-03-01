Why The Tye Kartye Pick Up Takes Us Back To The Past

Coach Lane Lambert decided the 4th line chemistry worked better with Ryan Winterton, Jacob Melanson and Ben Meyers in the mix, so Kartye was placed on waivers. To return to the AHL Firebirds, he needed to go unclaimed by all 31 other NHL clubs. However, the Rangers, who have been a dumpster fire this year and will not make the playoffs, decided they could use the physicality and grit Kartye brings. Interestingly, to make room for Kartye, the Blueshirts demoted 2021 1st round pick Brennan Othman to the AHL.