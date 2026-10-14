Why These Rangers Are For Real And Here To Stay

Oct 14, 2026 5:29 PMPublished Oct 14, 2026 5:29 PM
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
UP, UP, AND AWAY! Like Supermen of the NHL, the Rangers refuse to be daunted.
However, the hordes of pre-season nay-sayers now are conceding what The Maven told You before the exhibitions began – THESE RANGERS ARE FOR REAL.
Proof positive is my buddy – Blue Collar Blue Shirt publisher Sean McCaffrey. He's moving to my positive side about his Rangers. And so soon!
When I confidently wrote back in September – You can look it up – that his beloved Blueshirts would make the playoffs, McCaffrey figured me for nuts and we made a gentleman's bet.
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Gentleman that Sean is, today he surrendered at Pessimis Island and agreed that Mave had it right from the start. McCaffrey told me he's ready to allow me to win the bet.
But wait!
I refuse to leave bad enough alone and put my confidence on the table onr more time. I now unequivocally assure you that the Rangers not only will win a playoff berth BUT WILL WIN THE FIRST TWO PLAYOFF ROUNDS.
In fact, I double-dare McCaffrey to bet that I am wrong; and I expect an answer no later than the Rangers tomorrow night game against the Devils in Newark.
P.S. I don’t need analytics to prove my point. Once again, it's a GUT FEELING and my GUT will not be denied!