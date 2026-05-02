Why Trading Chris Kreider And Jacob Trouba Was A Mistake For The Rangers

As we see the playoffs unfold we also get a good look at how other teams have made hay with Rangers cast offs.
ANAHEIM: Chris Drury and Jacob Trouba starred for the Ducks in their upset victory over Oilers. Both appear – mentally and physically – better than when they flew out of JFK. Don't be surprised if they wind up in the Final Round.
TAMPA BAY: On the brink of elimination last night, the Bolts were saved by ex-Ranger left wing Brett Howden's double-overtimer.
MINNESOTA: The Blueshirt geniuses must have thought that indefatigable right wing Mats Zuccarello was over the hill. Nope! Not even close as he energized Minny over Dallas in the first round.