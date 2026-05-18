Wild GM Bill Guerin "Won't Sit On Hands" To Get A Center After Passing Up On Vincent Trocheck At Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Wild may have a second opportunity to acquire Vincent Trocheck this coming offseason from the New York Rangers.
During the 2026-26 campaign, Vincent Trocheck was the subject of trade rumors, and at one point, it almost seemed like a certainty he would be dealt before the March 6th NHL Trade Deadline.
At the forefront of those trade rumors were the Wild, a team searching for a game-changing center to help contribute once the playoffs rolled around.
However, Chris Drury’s price tag for Trocheck was ultimately too high for Bill Guerin, who opted to trade for a cheaper Michael McCarron from the Nashville Predators instead.
"I thought winning gold with Chris Drury would have gotten me a little bit of a discount, but he wasn't in that mood,” Guerin said of trade negotiations involving Trocheck.
Despite the Rangers deciding to keep Trocheck for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, he still remains the team’s most enticing veteran player to trade heading into the summer.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen… I’ll talk to my family about it,” Trocheck said of his future with the Rangers. “Try to see where we’re heading as a team… You want to see the team heading in a direction where we’re going to be working to contend.”
After the Wild were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Colorado Avalanche, Guerin openly admitted that the team is in the market for a top-six center and that he won’t hesitate to make a move.
“I won’t sit on my hands,” Guerin said in response to a question about exploring the market for a No. 1 center or any opportunity to make the Wild better.
Trocheck still has three seasons remaining on his current contract at a manageable cap hit of $5.6 million.
We’ll have to see if Guerin circles back with Drury with the goal of acquiring Trocheck.