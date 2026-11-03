Will Cuylle Gets Look At Center As Part Of Rangers' New Line Changes

“I just feel like where we're at, we need to affect a little bit of change,” Sullivan said. “Will has a lot of qualities or the attributes that I think would allow him to be effective at that position. He can skate, he has good size, he can lean on people down low. He takes faceoffs regularly, on the penalty kill but also on the line he's been on. Him being the left and Labs being the righty. He's good in the faceoff circle…