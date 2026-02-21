Will Cuylle Gives Blunt Assessment Of Rangers' Direction Amid Troubling Times

Going into the 2025-26 season, expectations were sky-high for Will Cuylle.
During the 2024-25 season, Cuylle built upon his rookie campaign, recording 20 goals, 25 assists, and 45 points.
While Cuylle hasn’t necessarily strayed away from the play that we saw from him last year, we haven’t seen him take the sort of strides that were originally anticipated.
In January, Mike Sullivan pointed toward inconsistencies in Cuylle’s game. Sullivan has utilized Cuylle in multiple roles, whether it’s been in the top six, on the third line, or both units of the power play and the penalty kill.
Sullivan emphasized earlier in the season that he feels Cuylle and the team are at their best when he plays on the third line, but obviously, times have changed, given the Artemi Panarin trade to the Los Angeles Kings.
“Sometimes, depending on which line we put him on, he has a tendency to get away from that north-south, straight-ahead game that we think he thrives in,’’ Sullivan said. “I think it’s been sporadic.”
In 57 games this season, the 24-year-old forward has tallied 13 goals, 14 assists, and 27 points, while averaging 17:10 minutes.
Cuylle didn’t shy away from the fact that he hasn’t laid out a consistent game night in and night out.
“It hasn’t necessarily been the smoothest year for myself or the team,” Cuylle said. “I think just kind of focus on the last 25 games here and try to end on a good note.”
While being happy with his overall two-way play, Cuylle knows there’s still another gear he could reach offensively.
“I’ve been on the penalty kill more, and that’s been pretty good in terms of more opportunities than last year,” said Cuylle. “Where I can improve? I think there are a lot of areas. Overall offensively, be more confident with the puck, make more plays.”
When Cuylle came in as a rookie, the Rangers won the Presidents’ Trophy and reached the Eastern Conference Final.
Now, the franchise is in a different state, as Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury issued a letter to fans on Jan. 16 outlining the team's plans to “retool” the roster.
“I feel like we kind of put ourselves into that spot,” Cuylle said of Drury's letter. “I guess it’s part of the business. I'm just trying to go out there every game and play my hardest, worry about the things that I can control. I’m not worried about that noise too much.”
In Drury’s letter, he emphasizes that this retool will be built around the team’s prospects and core players.
Cuylle may be young and one of the Rangers’ more promising young pieces, but he’s not secured long-term.
During the 2025 offseason, instead of signing a long-term contract extension with the Rangers, Cuylle signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract extension, which is commonly referred to as a bridge deal.
With the Blueshirts beginning to lay the groundwork for what the future will look like, Cuylle has an opportunity to further establish himself as one of the franchise’s cornerstone pieces.
“I think anytime you're given an opportunity or more ice time, you gotta make the most of it, and show coaches and management what you can do.” Cuylle said. “Every time I’m out there, I’m trying to make the most of the opportunity, not take it for granted. I think it’s a privilege to be able to play for the Rangers, so just trying to make the most of it and do what I can.”