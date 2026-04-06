Will Cuylle's Game Trending In The Right Direction After Recording First NHL Hat Trick

“I think it was trending in the right way,” Sullivan said of Cuylle’s game. “He went through a stretch there where he hadn't scored in like 12 games, but we felt like he was getting a lot closer, just getting inside more, going to the net, getting more looks. We think that's when he's at his best. He's a great athlete, he's big, he's strong, he's fast. I think he's hard to handle.”