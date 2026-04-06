Will Cuylle's Game Trending In The Right Direction After Recording First NHL Hat Trick

The New York Rangers scored a season-high eight goals in their 8-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night.
The overwhelming victory was headlined by Will Cuylle recording his first career NHL hat trick, as he reached the 20-goal benchmark for the second consecutive season.
Cuylle went through a difficult offensive stretch for practically the entire month of March, going on a 13-game scoreless drought before finally finding the back of the net on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens.
The 24-year-old has voiced disappointment in his own play this season, and Mike Sullivan referred to Cuylle’s play as a “mixed bag,” indicating that there have been inconsistencies in Cuylle’s game.
In his first two NHL seasons, Cuylle mostly played a bottom-six role, but throughout the 2025-26 campaign, he’s been elevated into a more prominent top-six position, with his minutes increasing from 15:05 to 16:57.
Over the Rangers’ most recent stretch of games, Sullivan believes Cuylle is beginning to find his game again and play to his strengths, which is allowing him to create more offense.
“I think it was trending in the right way,” Sullivan said of Cuylle’s game. “He went through a stretch there where he hadn't scored in like 12 games, but we felt like he was getting a lot closer, just getting inside more, going to the net, getting more looks. We think that's when he's at his best. He's a great athlete, he's big, he's strong, he's fast. I think he's hard to handle.”
On Sunday night, Cuylle had his blueprint all over the game. He generated a team-high six shots on net and was also active on the physical front, specifically when he laid a big-time hit on Ryan Leonard, followed up by a fight against Jakob Chychrun.
Cuylle recorded his first hat trick just one day after Gabe Perreault accomplished the same feat in the Rangers’ 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
“I'm happy for him because I know how hard he's working, so to get rewarded with a hat trick tonight is great,” Sullivan said of Cuylle notching his first NHL hat trick. “It'll be a good boost of confidence for him and hopefully he can build on moving forward.”
Sunday night certainly marked the high point of Will Cuylle’s season.
In a year filled with ups and downs, Cuylle expressed his excitement to be able to have this special moment in front of the home fans at Madison Square Garden.
“It's cool. First hat trick in the NHL, it's kind of a dream come true,” Cuylle said. “It's great to have it in a game like today, where we had a full 60-minute effort from everyone, everyone contributing. I'm just happy with the result.”
To close out the season, the Rangers have been playing a much more consistent brand of hockey, contrary to much of this tumultuous year.
New York has won five of its last six games, with the past two coming against two teams pushing for a playoff spot.
What is going into this sudden resurgence from the Rangers?
“I think our guys have something to play for, and that’s how they’re approaching it. We’re playing some pretty good teams that have a lot at stake,” Sullivan said. “I think we beat some pretty good teams lately. I think that’s just a testament to how hard our players are competing out there.
“I think we’re trying to build a team game and we’re trying to stack some wins on top of each other where we can continue to define, refine what Rangers hockey looks like...I think they're embracing these challenges. I just think it speaks volumes for the character of the guys we have that they continue to compete as hard as they do and we're continuing to try to build that team game.”
It’s promising to see the Rangers string these wins while many of the team’s young players have come in and contributed, including Gabe Perreault, Drew Fortescue, Noah Laba, Jaroslav Chmelař, and Adam Sýkora.
The games at this point are meaningless in terms of standing implications, but regardless of how it impacts their lottery odds, the Blueshirts are looking to build momentum to carry into the summer and ultimately into next season.
“There's no easy games, but obviously teams that have that sense of desperation and really something to play for, I think, shows that we haven't really gave up on the year and packed it in,” Adam Fox said.
“Like we said, we're still trying to build on something and gain momentum and establish something here that we can take positively into the summer and build on that. It's great to see. I think the group's done a great job since the break of just being focused, trying to come out and compete and just play hard and try and build on that.”