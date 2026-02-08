Logo
Will Igor Shesterkin Return After The Olympic Break?

Stan Fischler
2h
Wendell Cruz-Imagn ImagesWendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Winter Olympics break is with us so let's get with "ASK The Maven." Phil Farrell of Sea Gate, Brooklyn asks:

MAVEN; DO YOU THINK IGOR SHESTERKIN WILL RETURN TO PLAY AFTER THE WINTER GAMES ARE OVER?

THE MAVEN REPLIES: It all depends on the seriousness of his injury.  Typically, we're told very little – either upper body or lower body  wound. No specifics are added.

However, I'm sure that he wants to return and not rot away the homestretch. I expect him back after the Olympic break is over!

