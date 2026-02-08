Will Igor Shesterkin Return After The Olympic Break?

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/4ce06fb9-d08c-406c-b290-3d37cdef112f.jpeg]\nWendell Cruz-Imagn Images\n\nThe Winter Olympics break is with us so let's get with "ASK The Maven." Phil\nFarrell of Sea Gate, Brooklyn asks:\n\nMAVEN; DO YOU THINK IGOR SHESTERKIN WILL RETURN TO PLAY AFTER THE WINTER GAMES\nARE OVER?\n\nTHE MAVEN REPLIES: It all depends on the seriousness of his injury. Typically,\nwe're told very little – either upper body or lower body wound. No specifics\nare added.\n\nHowever, I'm sure that he wants to return and not rot away the homestretch. I\nexpect him back after the Olympic break is over!