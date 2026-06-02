Will Liam Greentree Be A Factor For The Rangers During the 2026-27 Season?

When the New York Rangers traded Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings in February, Chris Drury opted to center the trade around prospect Liam Greentree instead of a first-round pick.
Upon the completion of the trade, Drury emphasized that he valued Greentree over a 2026 or 2027 first-round pick.
Drafted in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft and coming off an impressive season playing in the Ontario Hockey League for the Windsor Spitfires, where he served as team captain and recorded 74 points in 52 games, Drury explained that he is a prospect who’s “ready to turn pro”.
“I think he brings a lot to the table,” Chris Drury said in February of Greentree. “You just look at his numbers and his offensive production, (and) it’s very exciting. He’s got some size to him, he’s got really good hockey IQ and a lot of skill.”
With all of that being said, will Greentree compete for an opening-night roster spot with the Rangers once training camp rolls around?
It is widely expected that the 20-year-old forward will begin his professional career this year, whether it’s at the NHL or AHL level.
Given the Rangers’ lack of depth at the right wing position outside of Alexis Lafrenière, Greentree could make an immediate impact this upcoming season if he were to make the team out of training camp.
As the roster is currently constructed, Greentree has a clear path to make the Blueshirts’ opening-night roster. However, that could change depending on if Drury looks to bolster the roster via the trade or free agent market.
The Rangers, a team in the midst of a “retool” as Drury referred to it as, are looking for younger players to step up and help make an impact on both the short and long-term success of the franchise.
We saw players like Noah Laba and Gabe Perreault emerge quickly while taking on important roles upon being given an opportunity this past season, which is encouraging for Greentree.
The reason Drury went out and targeted Greentree in the first place is because of how far along he is in his development path, so expect the young prospect to be given a real opportunity to play in the NHL during the 2026-27 campaign.