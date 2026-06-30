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Will Mike Richter Ever Reach The Hall of Fame?

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Stan Fischler
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Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal NewsFrank Becerra Jr./The Journal News

When the name Pekka Rinne was mentioned as a new inductee into the Hall of Fame it raised objections outside Nashville where the Finn played outstanding in goal. 'Nuff said about a good goalkeeper.

But what about Mike Richter?

For different reasons than those behind Rinne's nomination, the 1994 Rangers Stanley Cup hero should get his HOF nomination the next time voting takes place.

Anyone who watched Richter during the classic 1993-94 season would agree – Islanders and Devils fans included.

Very likely Pekka Rinne as well!

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