Will Mike Richter Ever Reach The Hall of Fame?

Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/67b86605-9e4d-44d6-9fa6-ee2c8fd4591e.jpeg]\nFrank Becerra Jr./The Journal News\n\nWhen the name Pekka Rinne was mentioned as a new inductee into the Hall of Fame\nit raised objections outside Nashville where the Finn played outstanding in\ngoal. 'Nuff said about a good goalkeeper.\n\nBut what about Mike Richter?\n\nFor different reasons than those behind Rinne's nomination, the 1994 Rangers\nStanley Cup hero should get his HOF nomination the next time voting takes place.\n\nAnyone who watched Richter during the classic 1993-94 season would agree –\nIslanders and Devils fans included.\n\nVery likely Pekka Rinne as well!