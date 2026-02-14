Winding Back The Clock To 1954 With Rod Gilbert

When The Maven was on the Rangers beat, starting in 1954 and then forever, Rod Gilbert was one of the best – if not THE best – interviews on the team.
It didn't matter – win or lose or if he was in the hospital – Number 7 often would be fair, humorous and honest, provided that we weren't discussing his nemesis, John Ferguson of the Montreal Canadiens.
Here's what Rod said in June 1962 after the Boston Bruins beat the Rangers four games to two to win the Stanley Cup and led by the immortal Bobby Orr:
"Hockey is a team game. One man is not supposed to beat a whole team!" Obviously, The Great Orr disagreed!