A BLUESHIRTS' HOPE LIST BASED ON THE GIFTED YOUNG TURKS
As the Blueshirts' days dwindle down to a precious few, there's no harm if the good citizens of Rangerville opt for optimism looking ahead to next season.
This "Think Positive" ritual is expressed in many ways and with good, realistic sense.
Exhibit A is Maven Vice Roundtable Vice President of Hope-Springing Eternal Mark Linde. He's already seeing a silver lining around the clouds.
"Everyone seems hung up on whether or not this team – as currently constituted – can compete for a Cup next year," says Linde, marking his words. "I'm just happy that, unlike most of the season, I can now look forward to a Rangers game again."
Madcap Mark is not alone among the "Hope-Springs-Eternals." Hannah Beam, who's now on the Rangers beat for The Maven, filed this report:
"Something has been quietly building with this Rangers team. It didn't announce itself with a trade deadline splash or a coaching overhaul. It showed up in flashes. First, a goal Tye Kartye.
"Then, there was a line of rookies making a playoff-chasing Capitals squad look lost."
Veteran ESPN sportscaster Sean McDonough noticed and waxed lyrical over the Rangers kids looking like so many sprinting waterbugs on a pond.
"These young guys are excited to be here," said McDonough. "They play with energy and enthusiasm."
A bloc of fans remembered when Will Cuylle got them all excited a few years ago with his distillation of lamplighting and turning foes into pancakes.
"Apparently Cuylle has seen the light," says The Old Scout. "It's too late for this season but the hope is that he can duplicate that game next year."
The other good kids are Jaroslav Chmelař, Noah Laba, Adam Sýkora and Gabe Perreault.
There's no way knowing where their game's going but Brother Linde claims that they're soothing his frayed, six-month losing ways.
"For now," Mark concludes "let's enjoy the current team resurrection." Then, a pause: "We have all summer to dream about next year."