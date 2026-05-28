Wondering What Might Have Been With The Blueshirts In The Playoffs

Now that the Stanley Cup Final round is just around the calendar – likely Vegas vs. Canes – it's fun to wonder how your Beloved Blueshirts would have fared had they made the postseason.
Eastern Conference teams that beat out New York for a playoff berth include Montreal, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Boston, Philly and Ottawa.
Of the group The Maven considers Buffalo and Montreal the best of the bunch. I expected Buffalo to be better but the Habs have turned out to be the surprise team of the lower end.
It's easy to say that the Rangers should have made the playoffs instead of Pittsburgh but in the end, the Penguins had the leadership of Sidney Crosby and a brilliant new coach.
You can "If" all you want but, in the end had Sully's team made it to the first playoff round, the Rangers would have been in and out of the playoffs faster than the Avs went in and then out of the third round!